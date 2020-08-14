Showing a totally different stand on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, on Friday, said that he wants the late actor’s family to get justice. While talking to the reporters in Mumbai, Raut said that his previous statements were misconstrued and he didn’t intend to ‘threaten’ anyone by asking them to trust Mumbai Police. Also Read - Sanjay Raut Speaks Again on Having CBI Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Case, Says 'Sit Quietly Till Mumbai Police Finish Investigation'

In his new statements, the political leader said that SSR was like his son and Bollywood is like a family to the Maharashtra government. He said that the Mumbai Police are doing their job and everyone should put their faith in the police while seeking justice. News agency ANI quoted him saying, “We have full sympathy for #SushantSinghRajput’s family. Yesterday I just said that they should’ve some patience but it was shown that I’ve threatened them. Was that a threat? Trust Mumbai Police. If you think they’re not doing a good job, then go to CBI.” Also Read - Aditya Thackeray's Name Allegedly Crops up Again in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case as Rhea Chakraborty's Call Log Shows 'AU' Dialled Multiple Times

He added that even his political party wants to know the truth and if the family and others are not satisfied after the Mumbai Police have completed the investigation, they can continue to ask for a CBI probe. “Sushant Singh Rajput was our son. He lived in Mumbai, he was an actor. Bollywood is Mumbai’s family. What enmity will we have? Even we want his family to get justice. We want the secret behind his death to come out: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena,” said Raut. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father KK Singh Got Married Twice: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut's Claims Create Nationwide Fury

Earlier, while writing a weekly column for Shiv Sena’s internal magazine Saamana, Raut questioned SSR’s relationship with his father. He said that a probe shall take place to find out why the late actor broke up with his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. Calling these statements false, SSR’s family released a nine-page letter that carried the entire journey of the family and how the family shifted from their village to the city to provide for their kids and make them successful people in life.

SSR’s cousin also sent a notice to Raut asking him to apologise for his statements. However, he refused to apologise saying he will look into what was wrong in his statements. “If there has been any kind of miss on our part, we will think about it. But I will have to look into it. What I have said so far is based on the information I have, Sushant’s family is speaking on the basis of information they have,” he said.