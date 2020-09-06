Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that ‘he will think about’ apologising to actor Kangana Ranaut after his derogatory remark. While talking to News Nation on Saturday, the political leader called Kangana ‘haramkhor ladki‘ and threatened her. His statements received wide criticism and several people from the film industry including Dia Mirza and Ranvir Shorey demanded an apology from him. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Called 'Haramkhor Ladki' by Sanjay Raut, Dia Mirza Asks Him to Apologise

Now, in his latest statement to the media, Raut said that he will 'think about' an apology to Kangana if she apologises to Maharashtra for her tweet in which she compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Raut was quoted saying, “If that girl (Actor Kangana Ranaut) will apologise to Maharashtra, then I will think about it (of apologising). She calls Mumbai a mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut” (sic)

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh, along with several other political leaders of the state condemned Kangana’s tweet and asked her to not come back from her hometown in Himachal Pradesh if she feels unsafe in Mumbai. She was also slammed for demeaning the land where she earns her living from. However later, when Raut’s statements emerge, most people talked against Raut insulting and disrespecting a woman on national television.

Kangana, in her controversial tweet, had said, “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”