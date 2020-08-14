After refusing to apologise to Sushant Singh Rajput‘s family for his statement in which he falsely claimed that the late actor’s father got married twice, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has made another statement in the matter. Mumbai Police have come under the fire for failing to properly investigate the actor’s alleged suicide case, however, Raut wants people to ‘sit quietly’ until the police finish its work. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Says Court Should Let CBI And ED Continue Their Investigation

While talking to reporters recently, the Shiv Sena leader said that he wants everyone, including SSR's family and fans to stay silent for sometime and let the Mumbai Police do its job in completing the investigation. "I am only asking people to sit quietly till the Mumbai police finish its investigation. Everyone, political parties, opposition, and his family," he said.

Both the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai Police have refused to hand over the case to the CBI citing jurisdiction unless ordered by the Supreme Court. The apex court is yet to announce its decision on the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty in which she has requested to transfer the FIR filed against her from Patna to Mumbai.

CBI, meanwhile, has begun its investigation. The central probing agency came into the picture after the Centre accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation of conducting a CBI inquiry in the case.

“I know that after Bihar government’s request CBI took it. Our Solicitor General Tushar Mehta confirmed this. The debate is still on whether this is a violation and interference in the Maharashtra government’s rights. That’s all,” Raut told the media.

Earlier, in its weekly column Rokhthok in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, he wrote that one should also investigate SSR’s personal relationship with his father and why he broke up with his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. This irked many including SSR’s family members. The late actor’s cousin sent a legal notice to the political leader asking him to apologise to the family but Raut refused to do so. In his statement, he said, “If there has been any kind of miss on our part, we will think about it. But I will have to look into it. What I have said so far is based on the information I have, Sushant’s family is speaking on the basis of information they have.”

Sushant died on June 14. The Mumbai Police, who are investigating the case without registering any FIR, declared the incident a suicide and recorded the statement of over 50 people only to say that no foul play was suspected.