Actor Sanya Malhotra had to go under immediate surgery after she hurt her little finger in a freak accident that happened on May 14 at her home in Mumbai. The actor, as reported by Mumbai Mirror, was making a chutney (sauce) when her blender malfunctioned. As she tried to fix it, her hand slipped into the whirring jar and her chopped little finger hung loosely at one end. Adding to the misery was the fact that she was living alone and as blood started gushing out, she felt drowsy. The actor called a friend who then took her to the hospital where after being tested negative for COVID-19, she was taken in for immediate surgery.

Sanya has been under medical observation ever since and even though she has returned to her place, she's yet to recover fully. A source close to the actor talked to the daily and revealed that she is now trying to go back to Delhi to stay with her family as she is unable to handle things well considering her current situation. The source said, "It is getting a little difficult for her to handle everything alone her in Mumbai. While she is aware that she is better off compared to the grave sufferings of others in these tough times, she has to give her finger time to heal fully. Besides, she would be better taken care of at home in Delhi."

Sanya had suffered two fractures, one dislocation, and two-three major cuts on her fingers already. She was recuperating from an injured back and neck when this finger accident happened and freaked everyone out.

We wish her a speedy recovery!