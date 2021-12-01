Mumbai: Actor Sanya Malhotra was most recently seen in the Netflix feature Meenakshi Sundareshwar, has gone through a lot of personal growth and self-reflection. Pagglait star said that she had been in a long-distance relationship until last year and discussed why it ended. The breakup was ‘heart-wrenching’ for her, she said.Also Read - Sanya Malhotra Buys a Plush Apartment For Rs 14.3 Crore This Diwali, Here's How it Looks Like

Sanya said in an interview with Brides Today that 2020 will be a ‘year of healing’ for her, a process that began after her previous relationship ended.”My most recent breakup was heartbreaking for me: a four-year long-distance relationship that started when I was living in Delhi. The lockdown was implemented shortly after we finished, and I was left alone in Mumbai. But I took the time to think about what happened and why things didn’t work out.” “I also realised I needed to work on myself,” she added. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan or Sanya Malhotra: Who Looks The Best in Yellow Anarkali?

Sanya revealed that she called her ex-boyfriend and told him that she might discuss their relationship in interviews because her new film, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, is about a long-distance marriage. He was very kind about it,’ she added and granted her consent. Also Read - Zee5’s #Helmeton Campaign Encourages Conversations Around Safe Sex And Condom Usage

Sanya Malhotra’s take on long-distance relationships

Pataakha actor talks about the importance of communication, particularly in long-distance relationships. When my former partner and I had the opportunity to spend time together, we made every effort to have a wonderful time. But now I see how crucial it was to deal with the challenges that arose along the way.

The star also discussed self-love and how much she enjoys her own company at the moment. It’s just ‘me, myself, and I’ for Sanya!