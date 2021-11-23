Atrangi Re posters: Actor Sara Ali Khan introduced her fans to the three lovely characters from her upcoming movie Atrangi Re. The actor shared the character posters featuring Dhanush, Akshay Kumar and herself from the Anand L Rai-directorial. Atrangi Re is a unique love story and has a beautiful starcast.Also Read - Sooryavanshi's 3rd Friday Collection is More Than What Bunty Aur Babli 2 Has Minted on Its First Day at Box Office

In the motion posters that Sara shared on Instagram on Tuesday, one could see Dhanush channelising his inner Kundan Shankar from Raanjhana, while Sara reminded us of her character – Mandakini aka Mukku – from Kedarnath. Akshay, who is still in the Sooryavanshi hangover, is seen in a quirky look in Atrangi Re. Check out the posters here:



The trailer of the film will be released on Wednesday on Disney+Hotstar. The film’s release date is yet to be announced after it got delayed due to the theatres being shut down owing to the coronavirus scare earlier this year. As reported earlier, Atrangi Re is a North-South love story that has been shot across the country.

The film, which reunites Dhanush and Rai after their 2013 critical hit Raanjhanaa, will feature Kumar in a ‘special role’. Atrangi Re is written by the director’s frequent collaborator, Himanshu Sharma. It will feature music by AR Rahman with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. The project is a joint production by Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Kumar’s Cape Of Good Films. Watch this space for the trailer of Atrangi Re tomorrow!