Maldives: Actor Sara Ali Khan has set the temperatures soaring with her breathtaking pictures in an orange and pink bikini. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of pictures posing on a hanging lounger as she flaunts her washboard abs. She teamed up her look with subtle makeup, a dash of lipstick, a pair of feature earrings, and a pair of sunglasses. She can be seen soaking herself in the sun on the white sand beach as she poses for the click.

In the second picture, she can be seen lying on a broad branch of a palm tree as she flaunts her sexy curves in stunning orange and pink bikini.

In the third photo, she can be seen capturing the sunset on a yacht ride in a halter neck orange bikini.

In the last picture, she enjoys the sea and sunset as she sits at the edge of the yacht in a yoga position. She simply captioned the post, “Only from the heart can you touch the sky (sic)”

Check Out Her Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)



On Sunday, she shared her hot bikini pictures from the island as she can be seen flaunting her sexy bareback. In the photos, she can be seen clad in a neon backless bikini teamed up with a printed sarong tied to her waist. She captioned her post, “Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara has worked in films including Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba with Ranveer Singh, Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan, and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan.