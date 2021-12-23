No song has captured the trend like how a peppy, young number, quite colloquially titled ‘Chaka Chak’, has done in the last few days. Picturised on a vibrant-looking Sara Ali Khan, the song is from the movie Atrangi Re which is directed by Aanand L Rai. Composed by AR Rahman and sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Chaka Chak is more than just another Bollywood number with energetic dancing and catchy lyrics. It speaks of a woman’s confidence and her being unapologetic about her sexuality. The song’s lyricist Irshad Kamil, known for writing Patakha Guddi, Ajj Din Chadheya, Bekhayali, Dil Diyan Gallan, and the Rockstar album, explains to india.com how the very essence of Chaka Chak is in its expression of freedom.Also Read - Akshay Kumar Congratulates Allu Arjun For Pushpa’s Massive Success, Here's What he Wrote

He says there’s a woman in the song who is celebrating herself by letting the world know that she is unapologetic about being herself. “She is ‘tapti dopehri si, ladki gilhari si’, she is also ‘phoolo wali dali’, and both a ‘chumma’ and a ‘gaali’, ” he says. The song should not be confused with a woman’s expression of accepting her flaws though. In Chaka Chak, a young woman is dancing her heart out in front of 50 more people telling the man she likes that she wants to be with him. She’s not using any metaphor for her beauty. She’s telling him that she’s sexy and he wouldn’t get anyone better than her. She’s bold enough to tell the man she has a body worth dying for and together, they would have a good time in bed. How many times have we seen filmmakers celebrating a confident woman like that? Also Read - Viral Video: Dancing Dadi Now Grooves to Sara Ali Khan's 'Haaye Chaka Chak', Netizens Say 'Aap to Chhaa Gayi'

Tapti Dopehri Si Ladki Gilhari Si

Meri Jaisi Chahiye Tere Jaise Ko

Phoolo Wali Dali Bhi Ho

Chumma Bhi Ho Gali Bhi Ho

Bolo Kaisi Chahiye Tere Jaisi Ko

“First, you have to understand the setting. Chaka Chak is a wedding song. In India, there are many traditional wedding functions that give women in the family a rare opportunity to go out of the house, sing and dance together. These functions used to be that one chance where women would celebrate themselves wholeheartedly. Chaka Chak is a song that belongs to the heartland of the country. It represents a happy woman who has no apprehensions about being herself. The sense of freedom that she is enjoying at that time, and a sense of accomplishment that she’s feeling in that moment by being herself – are what makes this song so special and popular,” says Kamil. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Desires Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan at Her Swayamvar; Here's What KJo Said

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He adds, “Here, the woman says ‘I am voluptuous, I have no reservations in saying that I am sexier than anyone you know and I am the best match for you.’ Why should we stop a woman from saying that? Why can’t we show a woman being this confident about her desires?” Irshad Kamil agrees that there are not many songs in the Hindi movies that are written for a woman who’s aware of her sexuality, but even in those which are written, not many are as direct as Chaka Chak. He says, “I have written songs like Patakha Guddi and Hawa Hawa from Rockstar where all I thought was ‘why do I have to conceal a woman’s real feelings by using metaphors or why can’t I be direct in saying that she wants the pleasure of a physical relationship? Why would I make her look unnecessarily soft or compare her desires to some sort of magic or dream? She has desires and she is expressing them. It’s as simple as this. Why hide that? Why would I say ‘mera dil chahta hai?’ Dil is fine but let’s talk about the body as well.”

Palang Tootta Pehli Raat

Saara Mohalla Karta Awaaj

Hui Chaubaare Mein Barsaat

Kon Wahan Tha Kiske Sath

The lyrics in the song speak about the kind of love that is unbelievably passionate. In India that we have grown, it’s taboo for a woman to talk about her expectations in bed. The sexual awareness is so less that a woman spends most of her life living like a guest in her own body. Chaka Chak changes that. Kamil says, “What is wrong in a woman saying that she wants to make passionate love with a man? What is wrong if a woman tries to convince a man to be with her because she thinks they would be the best match for each other both physically and emotionally? I try to unsee these barriers when I am writing a song from a woman’s perspective.”

Junglee Si Chehri Si Court Kechahri Si

Mere Jaisi Chahiye Tere Jaise Ko

Chhui Mui Chhoori Bhi Hu

Achi Bhi Hu Boori Bhi Hu

Bolo Kaisi Chahiye Tere Jaise Ko

Irshad Kamil believes that a woman can be everything and anything that she truly wants to be and that’s also another thing that Chaka Chak thoroughly talks about. “This girl is saying that she can be both sweet and spicy, and I believe that’s the strength of any woman. She can be immensely delicate in one moment and can display an unbelievable strength in the very next moment. Her beauty is that she is ‘achi bhi hun buri bhi hun…‘ and why wouldn’t I raise a toast to such a woman if I have an opportunity?” says the lyricist.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sara’s happy dance on Chaka Chak and Shreya’s vocals definitely make it a chartbuster but at its very heart lies a sincere effort to let the women be. It gives Bollywood a chance to look at its women as fearless, independent and celebratory beings – not branding them as damsels in distress or the cinderellas of their world – but at least as the master of their own bodies!