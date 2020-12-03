The makers of Coolie No. 1 dropped the new song from the film titled Teri Bhabhi Khadi Hai featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in a full ’90s avatar. The couple dances like there’s no tomorrow and shows their impeccable chemistry. The David Dhawan directorial is the remake of his hit ’90s rom-com Coolie No. 1 and Varun-Sara leave no stone unturned in giving all the fun vibes in the song. While the actor flaunts his ‘coolie’ look, Sara dresses up in a cheery yellow lehenga and matches the steps in a totally energetic number. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Stuns in Red Pantsuit Worth Rs 1,32,381 at Coolie No. 1 Trailer Launch - Yay or Nay?

At one point in the song, Sara and Varun perform Naagin dance and that definitely pops up as one of the highlights of their performance. Sung by Javed-Mohsin, Dev Negi, and Neha Kakkar, Teri Bhabhi is a peppy number that instantly makes you hit the dance floor and do your own Naagin dance. Also Read - Coolie No. 1 Trailer: Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan And Paresh Rawal Set to Make Christmas Merrier Than Ever

The trailer of Coolie No. 1 was recently released to a wide appreciation. Apart from Varun and Sara, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Rajpal Yadav, and Johny Lever among others. While Sara and Varun look good together, the audience also seems excited to see the fun chemistry between Varun and Paresh Rawal who plays the role of Sara’s father in the film.

Coolie No. 1 is going to hit Amazon Prime Video as the big Christmas release this year. The film is streaming on December 25 and is one of the most anticipated mass entertainers of the year. What do you think of this song though?