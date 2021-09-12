Maldives: Actor Sara Ali Khan, who is back to the bay after a relaxing vacation in the Maldives, is missing her time at the Mediterranean Sea. She recently dropped her hot bikini pictures from the island as she can be seen flaunting her sexy bareback. In the photos, she can be seen clad in a neon backless bikini teamed up with a printed sarong tied to her waist. She accessorised her look with a funky neon bracelet, matching ring, and nail polish. With a no-makeup-makeup look and hair kept natural, she looks absolutely gorgeous. Well, she added a lot of colours to her beach look and we are swooning over her hot bikini avatar.Also Read - Sunny Leone Takes a Dip Into The Blue In Hot Deep-Neckline Bikini As She Vacays In Maldives | See Bold Pics

She captioned her post, “Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.” Also Read - Throwback Thursday: Mouni Roy Drops Burning Hot Pictures In Blue Bikini From Maldives, Fans Are All Hearts

Sara’s bikini comes with a criss-cross tie on the back, sexy plunge neckline, and cut-out details. The monokini is worth Rs 8,900. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Aww-dorable Picture Of Little Jeh As She Plants Kiss On Him, All The Way From Maldives

Check Pictures Here:

Earlier, she shared a video where she can be seen riding a Jet Ski. She wrote, “Hum nikle on our jet Ski. Khaara samundar yes, the salty sea. Adventure time for hum three. Hair flying, choppy waves but feeling so free. Laughing, screaming, singing I feel is the key. (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara has worked in films including Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba with Ranveer Singh, Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan, and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan.