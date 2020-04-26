Actor Sara Ali Khan and Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are giving us major fitness goals during the quarantine period. After their viral knock-knock jokes series, now the brother-sister duo is giving us all kind of goals with their latest workout picture. Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a picture where she can be seen standing while Ibrahim can be seen lying on the floor shirtless and their pet dog Fuffy Singh sitting beside them. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan is Back With Her Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan With Hilarious 'Knock Knock' Jokes | Watch

Sharing the picture, Sara wrote another knock knock joke, “Knock knock 👊🏻👊🏻 Who’s there? Not us- we’re working out Yes, us includes Fuffy Singh @fuffy07 #happyweekend #stayhome #staysafe. #staypositive.” (sic) Also Read - Entertainment News Today April 22, 2020: Sara Ali Khan Wishes Fans 'Happy Earth Day', Ishaan Khatter's Hilarious Poetic Correction Will Leave You in Splits

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she shared a video that features her hilarious knock knock jokes with Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the video, she can be seen saying ‘knock knock’ to which Ibrahim says ‘Who’s there.” The Simmba actor followed it up with a ‘Tank’ and when Ibrahim asked Sara, she says ‘You’re welcome.” She then goes on to explain her brother the punch line because he did not get it at the first go. Similarly, Sara shared another joke and says ‘I’m good, Hawai who?’



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film failed to impress the audience and did not perform well at the box office.

With the lockdown and the growing spread of the coronavirus pushing all film releases to a later date in the second half of the year, Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 is also being delayed. A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that the film which also features Varun Dhawan has been pushed ahead and is ‘definitely not arriving in May’. The report adds that the producers of all big films are going to sit together to decide on the release dates of their films once the lockdown is over.