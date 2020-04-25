Actor Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are back with their ‘knock knock’ series on social media amid coronavirus lockdown. Her knock-knock jokes are often loved by the fans leaving them in splits. In the latest video, Sara can be seen saying ‘knock knock’ to which Ibrahim says ‘Who’s there.” The Simmba actor followed it up with a ‘Tank’ and when Ibrahim asked Sara, she says ‘You’re welcome.” She then goes on to explain her brother the punch line because he did not get it at the first go. Similarly, Sara shared another joke and says ‘I’m good, Hawai who?’ Also Read - Entertainment News Today April 22, 2020: Sara Ali Khan Wishes Fans 'Happy Earth Day', Ishaan Khatter's Hilarious Poetic Correction Will Leave You in Splits

Sharing the video on Instagram, she captioned it, "For now, we all live under a rock All of us- the nerd the jock In the meantime Ibrahim and sister you can mock While we do our favourite Knock Knock#knockout." (sic)

Watch the hilarious video here:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film failed to impress the audience and did not perform well at the box office.

With the lockdown and the growing spread of the coronavirus pushing all film releases to a later date in the second half of the year, Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 is also being delayed. A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that the film which also features Varun Dhawan has been pushed ahead and is ‘definitely not arriving in May’. The report adds that the producers of all big films are going to sit together to decide on the release dates of their films once the lockdown is over.