Actor Sara Ali Khan, who has few films under her kitty and is just three films old, is missing being a working woman. Due to coronavirus lockdown, the shooting of the films are at a halt and all the celebrities are under self-quarantine and are practising social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Love Aaj Kal 2 actor is staying at home with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. She also revealed that during the stay home phase, all she is a cook, nerdy reader, annoying sister, binge tv watcher, needy daughter, responsible citizen, and a hopeful human. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Reveals She is Queen of Her own Dreams as She Shares Childhood Pictures, Ananya Pandey Loves The Caption

Sharing a picture collage of her all the movies released and those which will be releasing in the future, she wrote, “Missing being a #working #woman on a #working #wednesday But for now- I’m a cook, cleaner, binge tv watcher, nerdy reader, annoying sister, needy daughter, responsible citizen and hopeful human #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive.” (sic) Also Read - Kartik Aaryan - Sara Ali Khan’s Never-Seen-Before Picture From The Sets of Love Aaj Kal

Take a look at the post here:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film failed to impress the audience and did not perform well at the box office. She made her debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajpoot followed by Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh.

With the lockdown and the growing spread of the coronavirus pushing all film releases to a later date in the second half of the year, Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 is also being delayed. A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that the film which also features Varun Dhawan has been pushed ahead and is ‘definitely not arriving in May’. The report adds that the producers of all big films are going to sit together to decide on the release dates of their films once the lockdown is over.

Apart from Coolie No 1, she will also feature in Atrangi Re opposite Dhanush.