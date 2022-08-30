Sara Ali Khan-Shubman Gill viral video: Sara Ali Khan is once again in the news because of her dating rumours. The actor might just be dating cricketer Shubman Gill or at least that’s what the internet is saying. She was clicked dining out with Shubman recently and a fan shared the video of them online. The two were seen placing an order as a waiter stood next to them in the video that is now going viral on social media. While Sara was dressed in a pink outfit, the cricketer wore a casual white shirt. The restaurant that they were dining at was Bastian in Mumbai, a popular place where celebrities hang out.Also Read - House of the Dragon: BFFs Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor Collab For GoT Prequel - Watch Video

CHECK SARA ALI KHAN-SHUBMAN GILL’S VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

Shubman gill date sara ali khan ko kar eha tha aur hum kisi aur hi sara ko lapet rhe the#Shubmangill #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/oEAAXqXgOz — Arun (@ArunTuThikHoGya) August 29, 2022

Shubman was earlier rumoured to be dating legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. On the other hand, Sara is the granddaughter of Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. She is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Sara is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood today. She debuted in the industry in 2017 alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath.

Sara was earlier dating Kartik Aaryan, with whom she also starred in Imtiaz Ali’s film Love Aaj Kal. The actor recently appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 7 and said she isn’t dating anyone right now.