Actor Sara Ali Khan wished her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, on the occasion of Bhai Dooj with a beautiful post on Instagram. The actor shared never-seen-before stills from a photoshoot in which both of them could be seen wearing stunning outfits from designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. Sara, wearing a blue and golden anarkali looked absolutely royal while Ibrahim complimented his sister in a turquoise kurta intricately designed by AJSK. Also Read - Mouni Roy Dances to Bole Chudiyan at Aamna Sharif's Diwali Party - Here's The Viral Video

Sara, who’s in Mumbai wrote about missing her brother on the festival and shared some lovely photos. The caption on her post read, “Wishing all brothers and sisters a happy Bhai Dooj 🤗👫 Missing you my Iggy Potter 😘 Can’t wait to bully you again and 🔜” (sic) Also Read - Neha Kakkar Shares Her First Diwali Pictures From Dubai, Looks Pretty in Black With Rohanpreet Singh

Sara and Ibrahim share a cute bonding that’s also visible in various posts that they make about each other on social media. Recently, the actor’s brother also accompanied her to the Maldives and the duo shared many happy pictures of themselves on Instagram. Ibrahim, like most brothers, is constantly seen teasing Sara and initiating a move to annoy her in most of the clicks. Their chemistry seems totally quirky and the reason why the duo’s pictures go viral in no time.

On the work front, Sara is awaiting the release of her upcoming film – Coolie No. 1 that features her opposite Varun Dhawan. The film was expected to release earlier this year, however, the pandemic ruined all the plans. Now, the David Dhawan-directorial is hitting the screens as the big Christmas release. It will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 25.