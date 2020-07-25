Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s last film Dil Bechara streamed on Disney+Hotstar last night. As it captured the emotions of hundreds of fans, actor Sara Ali Khan took a moment to appreciate herself for knowing the two men who were alike in some way. She posted a few pictures of her father, Saif Ali Khan, from the sets of the film. The actor did a cameo in SSR’s Dil Bechara and Sara seemed to be taking pride in that. She made a special note on Instagram last night to explain how his father and Sushant are the only two men who have talked to her about Jean-Paul Sartre, Vincent Van Gogh, telescopes, and constellations. Also Read - Shatrughan Sinha is All Praises For Kangana Ranaut, Says People are 'Jealous of Her Success And Bravery'

Sara said how she feels special to be a common link between these two men – the one who's her father and the other who was her first hero. The note read, "The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara ❤️🙏🏻 Now on Disney Hotstar!" (sic)

Sara debuted opposite Sushant in Kedarnath that released in the year 2018. The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, was a love story in the background of the Uttarakhand floods of 2013 that claimed over five thousand lives in North India. The floods had destroyed that entire holy shrine of Kedarnath where the damage was maximum. Both Sushant and Sara were appreciated for their performance in the film.

Sushant died on June 14 at the age of 34. The Mumbai Police said that his body was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building.