Actor Sara Ali Khan has every now and then proved that she is a diva since her childhood. From her stylish adda to her nakhre, she has keeps fans entertained with her pictures. Taking to Instagram today, she shared a couple of childhood pictures in a yellow dress teamed up with a black dupatta. She accessorised her look a pair of golden earrings, maang tikka, crown and hand bracelet. She glamed it up with subtle makeup, perfect eye makeup, a dash ogf glossy lipstick, kohled-up eyes. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan - Sara Ali Khan’s Never-Seen-Before Picture From The Sets of Love Aaj Kal

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “मेरे सपनों की रानी… hamesha main hi thi.” (sic) Also Read - Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan Give us Major Fitness Goals With Their Latest Workout Picture

However, more than her pictures, the caption has grabbed many eyeballs and we loved it. Actor Ananya Pandey also commented, “Loving this caption!!” (sic) Also Read - Sara Ali Khan is Back With Her Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan With Hilarious 'Knock Knock' Jokes | Watch

Take a look at the photos here:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film failed to impress the audience and did not perform well at the box office.

With the lockdown and the growing spread of the coronavirus pushing all film releases to a later date in the second half of the year, Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 is also being delayed. A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that the film which also features Varun Dhawan has been pushed ahead and is ‘definitely not arriving in May’. The report adds that the producers of all big films are going to sit together to decide on the release dates of their films once the lockdown is over.

Apart from Coolie No 1, she will also feature in Atrangi Re opposite Dhanush.