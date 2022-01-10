Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan has currently been basking in the success of her recent release, ‘Atrangi Re’, directed by Aanand L Rai. For the shoot of the film, the actress travelled to different locations in India, including Uttar Pradesh, Madurai and Delhi. Recently, Sara took to her official Instagram account and shared a couple of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the film in Uttar Pradesh. While in one of the pictures, Sara can be seen posing in a farm, in another, she poses on a tractor. Continuing with her streak of rhymes, in the caption, Sara wrote, “Bakri charana, tractor chalana, was it just photo ka bahana? Or Sara wishing it was a different zamana?”Also Read - Indore Man Lodges Complaint Over Illegal Use Of His Number Plate In Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's Upcoming Project

Check Out Sara Ali Khan’s Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Also Read - Year Ender 2021: Top 10 Actresses Who Gave Unforgettable Performances on OTT

Atrangi Re was released on December 24. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. The movie revolved around Rinku (Sara), Vishu (Dhanush), and Sajjad (Akshay). While Rinku loved Sajjad, she was made to marry Vishu forcibly. Interestingly, Vishu also loved somebody else and therefore he decides to part ways with Rinku once Sajjad, who is in Africa, comes back to India. However, destiny has something else written for them! The movie gained immense praise from both, critics and the audience and Dhanush’s performance was loved by all. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Swears by These 4 Winter Skincare Routine For a Soft And Happy Skin