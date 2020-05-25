Actor Sara Ali Khan took to social media to make one of the cutest Eid wishes for fans. The actor shared then and now pictures of herself while wishing Eid Mubarak to the fans on Instagram. In one picture, her baby self could be seen wearing a pink hijab while in another picture, an all-grown-up Sara could be seen covering her head with a black dupatta and posing for a lovely click. Also Read - Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: 5 Fashion Items From Kareena Kapoor Khan's Closet to Steal For a Perfect Festive Look

Sara simply wrote ‘Eid Mubarak’ and asked her fans to stay safe and stay at home while celebrating the festival this year. Her caption read, “Eid Mubarak🌙💫✨🤲🏻 #staysafe #stayhome #staypositive” (sic) Also Read - Respect! Sikh Community Win Hearts For Raising The Bar of Brotherhood And Peace Ahead of Eid 2020, Sanitise Jama Masjid in Delhi

Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tara Sutaria, Shraddha Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Ananya Panday, Nushrat Bharucha, Divya Dutta, Raveena Tandon and Huma Qureshi among other Bollywood stars took to social media to wish their fans the best this Eid. Most stars requested the fans to protect themselves from COVID-19 by maintaining social distancing while celebrating the festival.

Tara, who was last seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Marjaavaan, posted a still from the same film while extending warm wishes this Eid.

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak! ✨ A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on May 24, 2020 at 10:17am PDT

Actor Salman Khan, on the other hand, made sure his fans get to hear big news from him like how it happenes on Eid every year. He announced the launch of his line of sanitisers to fight the coronavirus.

Huma uploaded a video on Instagram to ask the fans to stay inside and do the charity as this would be the best way to celebrate the festival this year. Kareena posted a picture of home-cooked Eid special biryani by Saif Ali Khan while wishing the fans. Bollywood is staying safe this Eid. You should too!