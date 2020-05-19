Actor Sara Ali Khan graduated in 2016 on May 18 from Columbia University in New York, USA. Remembering her graduation day, she posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram and says that ‘sometimes it feels like a minute ago and sometimes like another lifetime’. In one of the photos, she can be seen sitting along with fellow students while in the other one, she poses candidly in a white dress teamed up with graduation cape and hat. Also Read - Soha Ali Khan's Baby Shower Throwback Pictures With Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan Go Viral

She captioned the pictures, “19th May 2016 Sometimes this feels like a minute ago, and sometimes it feels like another lifetime #columbia #university #graduation #almamater #4yearsold.” (sic) Also Read - 'Jaisi Maa Vaisi Beti'! Sara Ali Khan Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Amrita Singh on Mother's Day

Take a look at the photo here:



Her Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan quickly commented on the picture and wrote, “Best picture u ever put up.” (sic)

Earlier, in an interview with Zoom, Sara, who has a degree in history and political science, said that how people find it odd that she has an education despite being a heroine. She was quoted as saying,, “Being yourself and being yourself not in the way that it’s expected of you. I have an education, even though I am a heroine… so many people are baffled at that and I am so proud of that.”

“I live with a single mother and yet I think I am more disciplined and scared of disappointing her than most double parents family would be and I am proud of that. As a girl, I have a mind of my own and my opinions and I am proud of that”, she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan and Atrangi Re opposite South Indian star Dhanush.