Actor Sara Ali Khan has worked hard on herself to achieve the kind of body that she flaunts today. The actor has been vocal about her weight loss journey and how she fought PCOD since her teenage days. Celebrating the same body in her latest post, Sara shared a picture of herself rocking a bright orange bikini.

The actor shared a few throwback pictures of herself in which she could be seen rocking an orange bikini with a shrug. Sara posed like a true blue Bollywood diva in the pictures that were clicked at the Maldives during her holiday with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She is also seen rocking a shell-necklace. The caption on the actor's post read, "Your daily dose of Vitamin C🍊🍊🍊#vitaminc #vitaminsea 🌊🌊🌊" (sic)

Sara’s swimsuit and that shrug were designed by Studio Verandah. The actor is seen wearing a Verandah signature single hand-knotted macrame jacket in fine light ivory over an all sustainable swim crop and hipster bottoms with champagne gold fitting in Tomato.

On the work front, Sara is gearing up for her next movie titled Atrangi Re in which she has been paired with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film is directed by Anand L Rai.

Your thoughts on Sara’s new look?