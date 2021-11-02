Mumbai: Actor Sara Ali Khan has always accepted and felt secure with the relationship that her parents – Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan share. In her latest interview, she once again talked about the time when she saw her parents divorcing and living happily after that. The popular actor got featured on the cover of a magazine for the month of November. During a conversation with the same glossy, she recalled the time when she was just nine and could see her parents not gelling well together.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Snaps Taimur Chilling By Pool; Soha Ali Khan Is A Ghost For Halloween With Unicorn Inaaya

Sara told Harper's Bazaar India that she was never unhappy about her parents' divorce because the separation meant that two people she loved could finally lead a happy life in their own spaces. The actor, who debuted in Bollywood with Kedarnath, said, "I've always had the tendency to mature a bit faster than others my age. And even at the age of 9, I think I had the maturity to see that these two people living together in our home were not happy. And suddenly, they were much happier living in two new homes."

The actor added that her mother laughed for the first time in 10 years after the divorce and she was happy to see that. "For instance, my mom, who I don't think had laughed in 10 years, was suddenly happy, beautiful, and excited, like she deserves to be. Why would I be unhappy if I have two happy parents in two happy homes? So no, I don't think that was difficult at all," she said.

Sara mentioned that both Saif and Amrita are pretty happy people in their different worlds and she has no problem with them living their own lives. The actor said, “They’re both infinitely happier and in a much more positive space today. I see my mom laughing and joking and being silly, which is something I have missed for so many years. It’s a joyful relief to see her like this again.”

Sara is Saif and Amrita’s first child and the eldest kid of Saif who is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan with two sons – Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. The couple had a divorce in the year 2004 after which Sara and Ibrahim stayed with their mom.