Sara Ali Khan viral video: Actor Sara Ali Khan once again won many hearts after she stood up for the paparazzi following an incident in which her bodyguard pushed a photographer away. The actor was clicked on Tuesday while promoting her upcoming film Atrangi Re. As she stepped towards her car, a photographer told her that it was not their mistake but her bouncer reacted aggressively to the situation. Sara, who is known to be one of the most humble actors in the industry, totally agreed with the paparazzi.Also Read - 4 Men Brutally Thrash & Kick Their Friend in MP's Rewa, Record Video With 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Meme | Watch

In a video that’s going viral on social media, she is seen telling the photographer that she absolutely understands the situation and knows that the paparazzi can never do her any harm. “Inki galti nahi thi, mujhe pata hai. Islye mujhe itna bura laga. Ye kabhi nahi karege aisa,” said Sara, winning hearts once again. Watch the video here: Also Read - Viral Video: Nick Jonas Helps Priyanka Chopra With Her Giant Coat, Fans Thank Him For Treating Her Like a Queen

Sara’s fans showered love on her in the comments section of the video on Instagram. While one wrote, “She clarified it’s not her staffs fault and he’s never gonna do such a thing. Honestly so sweet on her behalf to do that❤️ (sic),” another wrote, “That’s a gesture we expect from celebrities 💯👌 (sic).”

Meanwhile, Sara is garnering appreciation for her colourful appearance alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re. The actor plays a young girl from Bihar who loves someone else but gets married to a South Indian boy. The film is slated to release in Disney+Hotstar on December 24.