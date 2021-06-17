Sara Ali Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor Sara Ali Khan is full of memories about shooting her first movie Kedarnath with Abhishek Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. In an exclusive interaction with india.com, she looked back at those days when she was new to acting and had spent 45 days away from her mom for the first time. The actor, who has now emerged as the new face of ZEE5, spoke about the first shot she ever gave and what went behind all of that. Sara also took a moment to talk about his dear co-star and the first-ever actor she worked with – Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor on Reuniting With Ranveer Singh: It's Inevitable That we Will be Back Soon | Exclusive

Sara said that her best memory from Kedarnath has to be ‘my first shot ever’. “It has to be my first shot ever… because it was my first shot ever. It was the first time that I was acting. It was a 45 days schedule out of Bombay without my mom which is something I am not used to at all. 45 days in Kedarnath– getting into the groove of acting and my character – working with Sushant and Gattu sir (Abhishek Kapoor) – it was all unreal,” she said. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor: Ek Villain Returns is Not a Brainless Mainstream Movie | Exclusive

Sara added that whatever she has learnt about acting in life has happened via Sushant. In Kedarnath, the two played the roles of Mansoor and Mandakini who fall in love despite resistance from people who are averse to an interfaith relationship. The performances of both Sara and Sushant were appreciated and the film too garnered its fair share of appreciation from the critics. Recalling the same time and how she would always be grateful to Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara said, “I feel I am privileged and grateful to have been given this opportunity. I have said this before and I’ll say this again that everything from acting to Hindi – everything that I have learned as an actor – I was taught that by Sushant and I am so lucky to have had that opportunity in Kedarnath. This is the highlight for me.” Also Read - 'I Know You Are Here'! Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor Remember Sushant Singh Rajput on His Death Anniversary

Sara also talked about the controversy that erupted after several reports emerged about her father, Saif Ali Khan, not being happy with her choosing Kedarnath as her debut movie instead of an out-and-out massy entertainer. Watch out this space to know that and more in Sara’s full interview!

