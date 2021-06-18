Delhi: When Sara Ali Khan had debuted with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, several reports emerged claiming that her father, actor Saif Ali Khan, was upset with her for not choosing an out-and-out commercial entertainer as her debut movie in the industry. Sara impressed the audience with her performance and her chemistry with co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. While she garnered all critical acclaim for Kedarnath, it was her second movie, Simmba – a massy entertainer – that set the cash register ringing at the Box Office. Now, in her latest interview with india.com, where she talked about being the face of ZEE5’s new campaign, Sara also opened up on the reports of her father being disappointed in her choice of debut movie. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Speaks on Possibility of Working With Malaika Arora in Future | Exclusive

She said that Saif knows how his daughter will never accept any project without being 100 per cent convinced about it. Sara added that even if his father had said something, the fact that Kedarnath turned out to be a successful film justifies her choice. She said, “My father knows better than to make statements about what I should do best because he himself as my father has encouraged me to make my own decisions. He is also an actor so he understands better than most people that ultimately you cannot be a part of any film that you don’t feel convinced about and therefore, it’s very important for you to trust your own gut.” Also Read - Sara Ali Khan: Sushant Singh Rajput Taught me Everything From Hindi to Acting | Exclusive

Addressing the reports of Saif choosing another movie over Kedarnath for her, Sara said, “Long story short, I don’t think he ever had a problem with anything that I did as long as my heart and soul were in it. And no matter what he may or may not have thought, after the fate of Kedarnath and after the love and appreciation I got – zahir si baat hai that I knew what I was doing and I am very proud of what I choose and what I did.” Also Read - Arjun Kapoor on Reuniting With Ranveer Singh: It's Inevitable That we Will be Back Soon | Exclusive

Sara also expressed her gratitude to the late Sushant Singh Rajput for helping her in the film. Watch out this space for Sara’s full interview soon!

