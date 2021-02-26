Actor Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh visited holy pilgrimage, Ajmer Sharif, as they wished fans ‘Jumma Mubarak’. The mother-daughter duo was seen clad in stunning traditional attires for the special outing. They teamed it up with a yellow shawl and were seen sporting face mask. Taking to Instagram, Sara shared the pictures and wrote, “Jumma Mubarak”. Needless to say, they looked gorgeous and elegant. Also Read - 'I Love You Baby'! Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Kapoor Showers Love And Kisses on His Birthday

Check Out The Pictures Here:



Earlier, Sara shared pictures from the mesmerizing photoshoot. In the photos, she can be seen clad in a blue shimmery bralette teamed up with matching palazzo and floral long shrug. In another picture, she opted for a blue monokini teamed up with a shimmery long shrug. The Photoshoot was for the fashion magazine and she looked ravishing, as always.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Atrangi Re, helmed by Anand L Rai co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is slated to release this year.