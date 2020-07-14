Actor Sara Ali Khan’s driver has tested positive for COVID-19 and he has been moved to the quarantine centre. The Kedarnath actor and her family have tested negative and are safe. Taking to Instagram, she shared an official statement that reads, “I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for Covid-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay Safe everyone!” (sic) Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan COVID-19 Latest Update: 26 Staff Members Tested Negative For Coronavirus

Recently, Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were snapped in the suburbs and had also stepped out for a cycling ride on the streets of Mumbai. Sara lives with her brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita Singh.

Rekha’s watchman had also tested positive for novel coronavirus and a portion of her bungalow is sealed. Rekha will also be tested for the virus.

The virus has also gripped the Bachchans. On Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were hospitalised and admitted to the isolation ward after testing positive for COVID-19. On Sunday evening, even Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive and have been home-quarantined. The four members of the Bachchan family have mild symptoms and are stable. Their bungalow Jalsa has been sanitised and also been declared a containment zone.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. She has also signed Atrangi Re opposite south star Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.