Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar, is a well-known personality on social media. With a massive fan following, she mostly receives an overwhelming response from her fans. However, this time, a woman tried to troll her for having coffee. It so happened that Sara shared a picture of coffee in her hand as she enjoys it while sitting in her car. The user took to Sara’s Direct Messages (DM) to respond to her Instagram story and wrote, “Wasting father’s money’. Sara was quick to respond and share the screenshot with her fans. She wrote, “Ummm…Any money spent on caffeine is money well spent, not wasted LOL (whoever’s it may be).” [sic] Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Discharged From Hospital; To Continue COVID-19 Recovery in Home Isolation

The Instagram user also mocked her brother Arjun Tendulkar for getting selected by the Mumbai Indians franchise for Rs 20 lakhs. The woman commented, “Least priced guy” when Sara shared a picture of Arjun donning an MI jersey. Also Read - Sayantani Ghosh Gives Back To User Who Asked Her Bra Size, Asks 'Does The Size Really Matter?'

Sara stands out for her refreshingly simple style, pretty face, quiet bringing, and a striking similarity to her mother. People are dying to see her in films one day, and she is even raising hopes by making frequent public appearances at celebrity parties and award shows. Sara is often seen keeping her style all elegant and fuss-free. She loves the hues of pink, white, and red. Muted makeup and minimized jewellery are her usual fashion choices. At the convocation ceremony too, she picked a string of pearls and a white lace dress. Also Read - IPL 2021: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Opens up About His Obsession For Rishabh Pant, Calls Wicketkeeper-Batsman an Absolute Match Winner