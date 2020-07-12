Actor Rajan Sehgal, known for his performance in the movie Sarbjit, passed away on Sunday due to multiple organ failure. A report published in The Tribune confirmed the news and mentioned that the actor breathed his last at the PGI, Chandigarh on July 11, Saturday. Also Read - Preksha Mehta Death: TV Actors Richa Tiwari, Surbhi Chandna, Divya Agarwal, Arjun Bijlani Mourn Crime Patrol Actor’s Demise

Sehgal was 36 years old and had worked in both the Hindi and the Punjabi film industry. He had also worked in Sony TV's popular series Crime Petrol along with other TV shows namely Gustakh Dil, Tum Dena Saath Mera, Sabki Ladli Bebo, Kuldeepak, and Bhawar among others. In the Punjabi film industry, he was seen in movies Aatishbaazi Ishq, Mahi NRI, and Yaaran Da Katchup among others.

Earlier last month, another Crime Petrol actor named Safique Ansari had died after suffering from thoracic cancers. He had also worked as one of the screenwriters in the 2003 movie Baghban featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini.

May their soul rest in peace!