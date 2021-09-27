Sardar Udham Teaser: On the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, actor Vicky Kaushal dropped the much-awaited teaser of Sardar Udham. The teaser opens with the protagonist meticulously piecing together a document. The focus shifts to a stack of passports, each reflecting a different name – Ude Singh, Frank Brazil, Sher Singh, with the latest one, with ‘Udham Singh’ being scrawled across it, being added to the pile. Zooming into a picture of Vicky Kaushal who essays the character of Sardar Udham Singh in the end, the teaser video sets the tone for an intriguing and engrossing tale of a patriot with many aliases but with a single mission in life – to avenge India’s most gruesome tragedy.Also Read - Rashmi Rocket: Vicky Kaushal, Anurag Kashyap And Others Praise Taapsee Pannu's Gripping Trailer

Vicky captioned the post, "On the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, I'm proud to bring to you the story of his ally- Sardar Udham Singh- one man, many aliases, one mission. Presenting the teaser of #SardarUdham."

The film chronicles the lesser-known story of the legendary Indian revolutionary, Sardar Udham Singh, the film delves deep into his boundless courage to avenge the death of his countrymen, in an event that shook the British Empire.

Starring Vicky Kaushal in and as Sardar Udham and directed by Shoojit Sircar, this Amazon Original Movie is produced by Rising Sun Films in collaboration with Kino Works.