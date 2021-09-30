Mumbai: The trailer of Vicky Kaushal‘s much-awaited Sardar Udham has been released. On Thursday, the makers of the movie dropped its trailer and raised excitement among the audience. The trailer depicts the lesser-known story of the legendary Indian revolutionary, Sardar Udham Singh and presents his courage to avenge the death of his countrymen, in an event that shook the British Empire.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Sends Birthday Wishes to Rumoured ‘Devar’ Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal's Brother

The trailer begins with Vicky Kaushal aka Udham Singh vowing to take revenge on the Britishers. Amid the drama, action and thriller, what will surely impress you is Vicky Kaushal's transformation within the movie. While in one scene Vicky can be seen dressed in typical British attire, another scene presents him with a long beard. In the trailer, Vicky aka Udham Singh also stuns Britishers questioning them the difference between a murder and a protest.

Watch Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham’s full trailer here:

Also Read - Rashmi Rocket: Vicky Kaushal, Anurag Kashyap And Others Praise Taapsee Pannu's Gripping Trailer

Vicky Kaushal also took to social media and shared the trailer of the movie. “The story of a man unforgotten. The story of a journey unmatched. This is the story of a revolutionary. Trailer out now!” he wrote. Vicky also talked about essaying the role of Udham Singh and said, “The story of Sardar Udham Singh is one that enthralled and inspired me. It represents strength, pain, passion, extraordinary courage and sacrifice, and many such values that I have tried to do justice through my character in the film. The role called for a lot of physical, and even more mental preparation to get into Udham Singh’s shoes and bring to life the story of a man whose heroism and grit stand unmatched.”

Starring Vicky Kaushal in and as Sardar Udham and directed by Shoojit Sircar, this Amazon Original Movie is produced by Rising Sun Films in collaboration with Kino Works.