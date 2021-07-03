Mumbai: On the first death anniversary of Saroj Khan, Bhushan Kumar announced a biopic on the life of a legendary choreographer on Saturday. Announcing the news on social media, T-Series, headed by Bhushan Kumar made an official statement that read, “We’re glad to announce that we’ve acquired the rights to the legendary choreographer, Saroj Khan’s life story. Stay tuned!” Also Read - After Success of Scam 1992, Hansal Mehta Joins Hand With Anubhav Sinha, Bhushan Kumar For His Action-Commercial Thriller

Bhushan Kumar also acquired rights to her life story from Saroj Khan's children Raju Khan, Sukaina Khan, and the daughters of Hina Khan. In a statement by the production company, Kumar said, "Sarojji not only mesmerized the audiences with actors performing her dance moves, but she also revolutionized the choreography scene in Hindi cinema. Her dance forms told stories which helped every filmmaker. She brought audiences to the theatres who saw their favourite actors dancing to her steps. Sarojji's journey that started as early as a 3-year-old was met with a lot of ups and downs and the success and respect she gained from the industry has to be brought to life. I remember visiting film sets with my father and seeing her bring life to the songs with her choreography. Her dedication towards the art was commendable. I am glad Sukaina & Raju agreed to let us make this biopic of her mother."

Raju Khan, who is also a choreographer said, "My mother loved dancing and we all saw how she dedicated her life towards that. I am glad I followed in her footsteps. My mother was loved and respected by the industry and it is an honour of us, her family, that the world can see her story. I am glad Bhushanji has decided to make a biopic on the graceful Saroj Khan."

On the other hand, her daughter Sukaina Khan added, “My mother was loved and respected by the entire industry but we have closely seen her struggle and fight to become who she was. We hope with this biopic, Bhushanji will be able to tell her story, her love for us, her passion for dancing, and her fondness for her actors and respect to the profession with this biopic.”

Saroj Khan joined the film industry at the age of 3 and became a dancer when she was only 10-years old. At the age of 12, she grabbed the opportunity of becoming an assistant choreographer. Her career spanned over five decades and she choreographed around 3500 songs. She was also a recipient of three National Awards and was known for her collaboration with ace actors such as Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi apart from several millennial actors.

She passed away in 2020 at the age of 71 after suffering from cardiac arrest. Her last work was with Madhuri Dixit in Kalank.