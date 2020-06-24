Bollywood’s renowned choreographer Saroj Khan has been hospitalised after complaining about the breathlessness issue on Saturday. Now, her son Raju Khan shared her health update with filmmaker Kunal Kohli and said that she is recovering. Taking to Twitter, Kunal wrote, “Spoke to #RajuKhan just now. Son of #SarojKhan, He said Masterji is doing better & is recuperating. She was taken to the hospital as she felt breathless. No COVID. She’s better now. He thanks everyone for their prayers & wishes. We hope & pray our beloved Masterji is home soon.” Also Read - Netizens Pray For Saroj Khan’s Speedy Recovery After She Gets Hospitalised Following Breathing Issues

A relative close to Saroj said she was taken to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on Saturday and her COVID-19 test has come negative. She was quoted as saying by TOI, “She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. A COVID-19 test was done, which turned out negative. She doesn’t have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two.”

Saroj started her career as the background dancer at the age of three and got her first break as a choreographer with Geeta Mera Naam (1974). She shot to fame in 90s for choreographing Sridevi in films such as Main naagin tu sapera (Nagina) and Hawaa hawaai (Mr India). She has also given Madhuri Dixit some of her biggest hits including Ek do teen (Tezaab), and Dhak dhak (Beta) among others. Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika last year and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015. Her last major assignment has been directing Madhuri’s moves in last year’s release, Kalank.