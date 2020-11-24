Saroj Khan, the legendary choreographer left for heavenly abode on July 3 this year. This year, November 22, marked the birthday anniversary of Saroj Khan, she would have turned 72. In an interview, Sukaina Nagpal opened up about how November 22nd evoked mixed feelings as it was also her daughter’s birthday. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan For Pathan, To Start Shooting Today

In an interview with ETimes, Sukaina said, "Mummy would have been 72 if she had been alive today. It was a day of mixed feelings. It was also my daughter Aaliya's birthday, who was born 5-years ago," She further said, "I and a few other family members went to my mother's grave yesterday, offered flowers and then distributed food to quite a few poor people," Sukaina told about day's proceedings.

Aaliya has been curious about her naani's whereabouts and Sukaina shared that Aaliya's questions have increased in the last few days. The little one was told that her naani will be back for her birthday as she was told that she is out for holidays and shoots.

Sukaina shared that Aaliya has been curious and wants to know where her naani has disappeared from the hospital.

“But since she’s just 5, I somehow yet don’t want to tell her the harsh truth.” She revealed that the saddest thing was that the little girl has celebrated all of her birthdays will Saroj Khan.”

This is what Sukaina posted on her Instagram handle:

Saroj Khan’s other granddaughter Nabila shared a heartfelt note on her social media account.

The legendary choreographer passed away due to cardiac arrest on July 3, 2020.