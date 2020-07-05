Choreographer Saroj Khan was a strong woman who never shied away from hardwork and lived a self-dependant life. The dance master was known for her assertive behaviour while at work and entertaining no mediocrity or carelessness while choreographing. Her daughter, Sukaina has now revealed another incident that shows just how self-sufficient she was. Also Read - When Saroj Khan Told a Heroine 'Sex! It's Sex! Have You Never Had Sex?'

In her latest interview with Navbharat Times, Sukaina said that her mother had left a few thousand rupees with her before the lockdown and it was this money that was used for her funeral. She revealed that after burying her mother at the cemetery, she realised she had forgotten money in a hurry. However, when she looked inside her purse, she found the three thousand rupees that her mother had given her a few months back to buy something. “Coincidentally, that money belonged to mom. She had given it for some work before the lockdown. She was so self-sufficient that she also gave the money for her coffin before passing away,” Sukaina said. Also Read - May Heavens Dance on Your Tune, Masterji! Priyanka Chopra Shares Heart-warming Note on Saroj Khan's Death

Sukaina also narrated another incident that showed just how her mother understood the plight of those who were financially struggling in their lives. She revealed that Saroj Khan used to buy fruits from this one seller who would charge extra from her. However, despite knowing that he charges extra, she always kept buying from him. Once when Sukaina confronted her saying she should not give him extra money, her mother said that the fruit seller is a poor man and if he is benefitting from those few extra bucks, she was happy helping him in that way. Also Read - Saroj Khan's Granddaughter Nabila Khan's Heartbreaking Post For Her 'Home': 'You Were The Roof of The House'

“I asked her driver that mom used to get fruits from here, to this he replied, yes and revealed she never bargained. I then asked mom that the fruit seller takes more money, why don’t you negotiate, to which she said, ‘He is poor. The poor should never lose money; he also has to run a family. If he does not rob me, whom will he rob?'” said Sukaina.

Not just the family members, most members of the film industry who had worked with the famous dance director are full stories about her generosity and talent. Govinda also revealed that he had no money when he met Khan and requested her to make him learn to dance. The actor said that Master ji never bothered about the money. “We’ll talk about that later,” she told Govinda that day.

Saroj Khan died at Guru Nanak hospital in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 71 years old. May her soul rest in peace!