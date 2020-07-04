Choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday leaving behind a beautiful legacy of work in Bollywood. As soon as the news of her demise surfaced online, the fans and admirers paid their last tribute to the three-time national award-winning dance master. A few members of her family also took to social media to express their grief in the time of loss. Khan’s granddaughter Nabila Khan wrote a long note on Instagram remembering her ‘home’. In a heartbreaking note, Nabila talked about all those moments in which Saroj Khan made her learn to be strong and taught the importance of living life to the fullest. Also Read - Saroj Khan’s Daughter Sukaina on People Defaming Salman Khan: It’s Wrong to be Negative, he Helped For my Son's Heart Surgery

Nabila wrote about how her grandmom had her own ways of keeping the family intact and staying there for all of them in the time of need. She called her ‘teacher, inspiration’ and her ‘life.’ The young woman also mentioned that even though her dear grandmother won’t be around physically but she’s going to keep her in her heart and mind forever. A part of Nabila’s post on Instagram read, “You knew exactly what would keep us going. You knew how to pick us up when one of us fell, you were the roof to the house we built, the love that bloomed inside it. It’ll always be there, you’ll always be there. In our dreams, our thoughts, prayers and our hearts. We love you Nanna, we’ll never stop missing you, we’re incomplete without you, today all we ask is for you to reach Jannah, meet all our other loved ones there and just bless us with all the patience that we have to muster up. Rest in peace, our Home.” (sic) Also Read - When Saroj Khan Gave 'Shagun Ka Sikka' to Amitabh Bachchan And Loved His Dance in Khaike Paan Banaraswala

Saroj Khan died of cardiac arrest on Friday at Guru Nanak hospital at around 2:30 am after being admitted there for over 10 days. The choreographer had first complained of breathlessness on June 20 after which the family took her to the hospital. Khan was one of the most loved personalities in Bollywood and had changed the way dance masters were looked at in the industry. She paved the way for female dance directors in Bollywood and was highly respected for her command over her skills and extracting dance from the lyrics of a song.

May her soul rest in peace!