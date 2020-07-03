Saroj Khan’s Last Instagram Post: Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday, July 3, after suffering from a cardiac arrest at Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai. As her fans and admirers mourn her demise, many fans also take a look back to her last Instagram post in which she paid a tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide on June 14 by hanging himself to the ceiling fan of his room. In the post, she wished the best for Sushant’s family. Master ji, as she was fondly called, talked about how the late actor could have sought help from an elder person who had led a full life and had experienced struggles already. Khan also added that she had never worked with Sushant or got to meet him personally but it seemed like a personal loss. Also Read - Saroj Khan's Daughter Sukaina Khan Says ‘We Buried Her at Around 7 am, Prayer Meet After Three Days’

Her post read, “I had never worked with you @sushantsinghrajput but we have meet many times. What went wrong in your LIFE?I’m shocked that you took such a drastic step in your LIFE.

You could have spoken to an Elder which could have helped YOU and would have kept us Happy looking at YOU.

You could have spoken to an Elder which could have helped YOU and would have kept us Happy looking at YOU.

God bless your soul and I don't know what your Father and Sister's are going through. Condolences and Strength to them to go through this Time. I Loved you in all your Movies and will always Love you. R.I.P🙏🙏" (sic)

In a career spanning over four decades, Saroj Khan worked in over 2000 songs and received a national award three times for her choreographing skills. She was not just a popular personality in the movie business but also a force who brought a change in the world of choreography by starting a legacy for female dance masters in Bollywood. Khan was known to be assertive in her demeanour, especially while teaching dance steps to stars. She never shied away from demanding her rights and saying it loud that the Bollywood dancing today missed the right grace and glamour. She will always be remembered.

May her soul rest in peace!