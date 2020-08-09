Veteran actor Satish Shah had tested positive for COVID-19 in late July and is currently home quarantining at home. Speculations about his health surfaced after he expressed his gratitude for Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Twitter on Sunday morning. He tweeted, “#Lilawatihospital can’t thank the angels in there enough for restoring my health back to normal. God bless u all. (sic)” Also Read - 'Many From Outside Getting Tested Here': Delhi Health Minister on Rise in Capital's COVID-19 Cases

The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor confirmed to Indian Express that he was admitted to the hospital on July 20 after testing positive for Coronavirus. The 68-year-old actor revealed that he had developed a fever which he tried controlling with medicines and after being tested positive, he immediately was admitted to the hospital. He was quoted as saying, “I had developed fever which I tried controlling with medicines. But when I got tested, it turned out positive. I checked in to the hospital immediately. I was discharged on July 28.”

He is under home quarantined till August 11. He further appealed to people to get themselves admitted to a hospital as soon as they test positive for the virus to avoid complications. He said, “I would advice everyone to check into a good hospital because they monitor you 24/7 and can avoid any complications which can occur. There’s nothing to be scared about.”

Satish Shah has worked in the industry for five decades and is known for his comic roles in projects such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Main Hoon Na and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.