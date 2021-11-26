Satyameva Jayate 2 Opening Day Box Office Collection: John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 has seen a slow growth at the ticket window. As per Koimoi report, the first day worked like ‘paid reviews’ with the film earning Rs 3.50 crores at the box office. Despite average growth on its opening daqy, the film is expected to mint good business at the box office.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Dances to Nora Fatehi’s Kusu Kusu, Internet Says 'Superb' | Watch

As per the reports, Satyameva Jayate 2 opened to morning shows occupancy of 10-12% across the countrt. The afternoon shows saw an increase in occupancy to 20-22%. The film is doing well in the single screens, however, in multiplexes, the film’s performance is below average. Also Read - KBC 13: John Abraham Cries In front of Amitabh Bachchan Like a Baby, Here’s Why

Talking about Satyameva Jayate 2, the film is a vigilante drama. The film will see John Abraham playing the triple role of father and two sons, who stand on the opposite side of the ideological divide. The film also features Anup Soni, Harsh Chhaya, Gautami Kapoor, and Divya Khosla Kumar.Satyameva Jayate 2 is all set to have theatrical release on November 25, 2021. Also Read - ‘Cold War? Sooryavanshi Opened Floodgates!’ John Abraham Addresses Rift Rumours With Akshay Kumar

Satyameva Jaayate, released in 2018, revolves around John who is determined to end corruption in the society on his own terms and his methods are not so convectional.

Speaking about the film, John had earlier said to IANS, “Firstly, our film Satyameva Jayate 2 is made for the mass audience and not for the niche. People who buy tickets, go to the theatres, especially the audience of single-screen theatres in a small town, are not bothered about the reviews and critical explanation. They want entertainment. That is why their enthusiasm is also reflected in the box-office collection. For us, actors and producers, that is the most important factor. I also must mention that there is a clear disconnect between what is happening on social media and how that is played out on box-office collections.”