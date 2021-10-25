Mumbai: The trailer of John Abraham‘s much-awaited movie Satyameva Jayate 2 has been released. On Monday, the makers of the movie released the trailer and raised excitement among the audience. The trailer presents John Abraham in three different avatars – a politician, a cop and a farmer leader. Each of these roles is played by John Abraham. While one is a father, the other two are sons. The trailer presents how John has been fighting corruption. It is also filled with power-packed action sequences. If in one scene John can be seen lifting cars, in another scene he breaks table with his fitness. Do not forget to miss the heavy dialogues in the trailer which will surely leave you impressed. “Police chahati hai mere kalai ka naap, hatkadi ke liye. Jallad chahata hai mere gale ka naap, phasi ke liye. Aur baimaan darta hai sunke mere jigre ka naap – 56 inch (Cops want to know about my wrist’s size for handcuffs. Executioner wants to know about my neck size for his noose to hang me. Dishonest is scared of my chest size which is 56 inches),” John can be heard saying in the opening sequence of the trailer.Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez Appears Before ED In Rs 200 Crore Money Laundering Case

Watch Satyameva Jayate 2 Trailer Here:

Satyameva Jayate 2 will be released on November 25. Apart from John Abraham, the movie also features Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai, Anup Soni and Sahil Vaid in key roles. Nora Fatehi also makes a special appearance with her dance number.

The first part of Satyamev Jayate was released in 2018 and also featured Monoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma along with John Abraham.