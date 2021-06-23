Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan announced his new film titled ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ on Wednesday. Touted to be an epic love story, Kartik shared the very first glimpse of the film on social media and wrote, “A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha A special film with special people. (sic)” The film marks the Bollywood debut of Sameer Vidwans, who helmed the Nation Award-winning 2017 Marathi drama, Anandi Gopal. The makers are yet to announce the female lead in the film. Also Read - ‘It’s Very Bloody Unfair’: Anubhav Sinha on Kartik Aaryan’s Ouster From Films

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)



In a statement, Kartik said, “I have been wanting to work with Sajid sir for some time now. I couldn’t have asked for better collaboration. Satyanarayan Ki Katha is a musical love saga that brings together a powerhouse of people who are National award-winning names. It’s also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans sir who has an astute sense of making sensitive topics highly entertaining.” Kartik is also apprehensive about Satyanarayan Ki Katha as he is the ‘only team member without a National Award’. Also Read - Aanand L Rai Breaks Silence on Reports of Kartik Aaryan Being Ousted From His Film

As soon as the announcement was made, the fans extended a congratulatory message to the actor and many even took a dig at him for bagging a new project whilst Karan Johar ousted him from Dostana 2. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Now Gets Ousted From Aanand L Rai Gangster Film After Dostana 2, SRK-Backed Freddie

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala called it a ‘visionary project’, he said, “This will be our first time working with Kartik and he brings new energy to the project. Satyanarayan Ki Katha makes for a script that calls for this perfect union and we are looking forward to bringing this ultimate love story to the audience.”

The film will go on the floors towards the end of this year and will hit theatres in 2022. It is co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures.