Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull is all set to release on April 8, 2021, on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. He is currently busy promoting his film on social media. Since the release of the trailer, the netizens are drawing comparisons between Big Bull and Pratik Gandhi starrer web series, Scam 1992. On Monday, a Twitter user asked Abhishek why should he watch The Big Bull when he has already watched Hansal Mehta's The Scam 1992.

Responding to the user, Abhishek gave a witty reply and wrote, "I'm in it" with a winking emoji.

I did watch #Scam1992 already, tell me one reason to watch #Thebigbull again. @juniorbachchan — Digital Rambo 🇮🇳 (@Digitalramboin) April 5, 2021



The Big Bull and Scam 1992 are inspired by Harshad Mehta’s life. In the 90s, he made headlines for being the mastermind behind one of the biggest stock market scams in history. Though many compare both the narratives, the makers of the film maintained that the film is made with a different approach.

The film is based on the life of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who committed many financial crimes. The story revolves around India’s biggest securities scams which happened in 1992. It is directed by Kookie Gulati and is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma. The film also stars Illeana D’Cruz, who plays the role of Abhishek’s love interest. The film is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar on April 8.