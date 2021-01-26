As India celebrates 72nd Republic Day today, many Bollywood stars took to social media to wish their fans on this patriotic day. Among many was the actor and yoga enthusiast, Shilpa Shetty Kundra who confused the word ‘gantantra’ (republic) with the word ‘swatantra’(Independence). Though she corrected her tweet later, she was trolled for the same. Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: Delhi Police Names Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar and Other Prominent Leaders in FIRs

She tweeted, "Bahattarwe (72nd) Swatantrata Diwas ki dheron shubhkaamnayein. Happy Republic Day to every Indian. Let's pledge to uphold the rights & duties that our constitution has given us… not only for ourselves, but also for each of our fellow citizens Jai Hind! (sic)"



Later, she corrected it to, “Bahattarwe (72nd) Gantantra Diwas ki dheron shubhkaamnayein. Happy Republic Day to every Indian. Let’s pledge to uphold the rights & duties that our constitution has given us… not only for ourselves, but also for each of our fellow citizens. Jai Hind! (sic)”

Bahattarwe (72nd) Gantantra Diwas ki dheron shubhkaamnayein. Happy Republic Day to every Indian.

Let’s pledge to uphold the rights & duties that our constitution has given us… not only for ourselves, but also for each of our fellow citizens 🧡🤍💚

Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/4hvAU6SCFe — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) January 26, 2021

Many netizens trolled her and shared screenshots of the mistake she made on the micro-blogging site. Several others even shared memes.

One user tweeted, “Madam ji school nhi gyi thi kya..? Gantantra diwas aur swatantrata diwas me andar hi nhi pta.. Zyda nasshe krti ho shyd..Aaj subah hi nasshe kiya tha na.”

“For those who miss this opportunity,” wrote another.

One more user wrote, “U know, we Indans do not hv big expectations from bollywoodiyas. We know your level of iq well. We know BW cannot think outside money, couch, drugs…So why do u take this extra effort to try and impress us.”

Aise kaise chalega didi 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4IY8W2fSwH — Unnamed Girl 💃 (@UnnamedGirl9) January 26, 2021

What Is This Aunty 🤣😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TpnDbUm5Tb — DEePaaK | JUSTICE 4 SUshi | (@MyLove_Sushi) January 26, 2021

Madam ji school nhi gyi thi kya..? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Gantantra diwas aur swatantrata diwas me andar hi nhi pta.. 🤪🤪Zyda nasshe krti ho shyd.. Aaj subah hi nasshe kiya tha na — Ananya Kalita🇮🇳 (@Ananyakalita173) January 26, 2021

For those who miss this opportunity 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MSnTsU5lxe — sʜᴀᴅᴏᴡ (@ShadeSLap) January 26, 2021

Bhaand Bollywood 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/yDBZ95KMs5 — Shahcastic – Mota bhai 😎 (@shahcastic) January 26, 2021

Aap wo tweet delete kar diye, par humlog sab dekh liye pic.twitter.com/51vgggxp63 — Baby🐧Antartica se hai (@kiranbanra) January 26, 2021

Kya kare madam screenshot ka jamana hai😂😂 aap ke phone se to delete kar diye public ke phone se kaise delete karoge. Jo bhi karlo ho to Bollydawood balo gadhe hi🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ #BoycottBollywood Save India pic.twitter.com/JgLh0PBX8V — Mamul Hindu सनातनी (@ProudHi95632506) January 26, 2021

Ha ji Shilpa ji..Aaj subha subha hi? गणतंत्र ko स्वतंत्र diwas kr diya! Didi km se km apni tech team ko inform to kiya kro kyu experiment krte ho..Ho gye na ab faaltu me troll!! pic.twitter.com/Duy60ZUClD — Nikhil Chotrani (@Nikhil___07) January 26, 2021

@BefittingFacts last tweet dlt kar Diya dimdi ne pic.twitter.com/pptkKuNJho — jimmy vyas (@jimmyjvyas) January 26, 2021

Gantantra Diwas ko Swantantrata Duwas kehni wali Yoga Queen @TheShilpaShetty. Dumb Bollywood pic.twitter.com/OoeL7ra33b — Nitesh Singh Rajput ☀️🔥 (@NiteshRajput23) January 26, 2021

We saw the mistake u did

Hahahahaha, please dont tell the same to your kids, There is life ahead of fitness too ! Do you know when our constitution was formed?! FYI #RepublicDay is know as गणतंत्र दिवस & #IndependenceDay is known as स्वतंत्रता दिवस! pic.twitter.com/Qw2LSqyDMh — Pooja (NCB DONT SPARE ANYONE INVOLVED IN DRUGS) (@Pooja96630021) January 26, 2021

Aunty ji zero figure ke saath zero buddhi bhi kr liye ho kya ? pic.twitter.com/sKqGtT3aGn — Gaurav Kuhar (@KiloGolf03) January 26, 2021

Kya matlab dono ek din nhi hote! 😾 pic.twitter.com/Ztk7e2N6VX — Harvard Prof Goofy 🕶 (@Thecheerbeer) January 26, 2021

Ncb officers to their drivers… pic.twitter.com/7YuBWM8kAl — Ritik agrawal (@theritikagrawal) January 26, 2021



Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty welcomed her daughter Samisha on February 15, 2020 through surrogacy. On the work front, she is gearing up for her Bollywood comeback with Nikamma and Hungama 2.

