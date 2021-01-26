As India celebrates 72nd Republic Day today, many Bollywood stars took to social media to wish their fans on this patriotic day. Among many was the actor and yoga enthusiast, Shilpa Shetty Kundra who confused the word ‘gantantra’ (republic) with the word ‘swatantra’(Independence). Though she corrected her tweet later, she was trolled for the same. Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: Delhi Police Names Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar and Other Prominent Leaders in FIRs
She tweeted, "Bahattarwe (72nd) Swatantrata Diwas ki dheron shubhkaamnayein. Happy Republic Day to every Indian. Let's pledge to uphold the rights & duties that our constitution has given us… not only for ourselves, but also for each of our fellow citizens Jai Hind! (sic)"
Also Read - Burj Khalifa Lights up With Tricolour to Celebrate India's 72nd Republic Day
Later, she corrected it to, “Bahattarwe (72nd) Gantantra Diwas ki dheron shubhkaamnayein. Happy Republic Day to every Indian. Let’s pledge to uphold the rights & duties that our constitution has given us… not only for ourselves, but also for each of our fellow citizens. Jai Hind! (sic)”
Many netizens trolled her and shared screenshots of the mistake she made on the micro-blogging site. Several others even shared memes.
One user tweeted, “Madam ji school nhi gyi thi kya..? Gantantra diwas aur swatantrata diwas me andar hi nhi pta.. Zyda nasshe krti ho shyd..Aaj subah hi nasshe kiya tha na.”
“For those who miss this opportunity,” wrote another.
One more user wrote, “U know, we Indans do not hv big expectations from bollywoodiyas. We know your level of iq well. We know BW cannot think outside money, couch, drugs…So why do u take this extra effort to try and impress us.”
Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty welcomed her daughter Samisha on February 15, 2020 through surrogacy. On the work front, she is gearing up for her Bollywood comeback with Nikamma and Hungama 2.
