Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh paid tribute to the late Hollywood legendary star Sean Connery, who died at the age of 90 in his sleep on October 31 in Bahamas. Taking to Instagram, he shared an iconic picture of the James Bond actor and captioned it with a broken-heart.

The legendary actor was the first artist to bring James Bond on the big screen. He ruled the film as agent 007 and his signature dialogue ‘Bond, James Bond’ will always be remembered by his fans. Also Read - Sean Connery Dies: James Bond Makers 'Devastated' After Losing Their 'Sexy And Charismatic' Secret Agent

He has featured in several films such as Marnie (1964), Murder on the Orient Express (1974), The Man Who Would Be King (1975), The Name of the Rose (1986), Highlander (1986), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), The Hunt for Red October (1990), Dragonheart (1996), The Rock (1996), and Finding Forrester (2000).

He is also known for his role as 007 which included every film from Dr No to You Only Live Twice, plus Diamonds Are Forever and Never Say Never Again, between 1962 and 1983. He remained the favourite James Bond for his fans and considered him as the best actor to have played 007 in the long-running franchise.

He won an Oscar for his performance as an Irish cop in Brian De Palma’s The Untouchables. He also won two BAFTA awards and three Golden Globes in his career.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh, on the work front, will be next seen in 83’ playing the iconic cricketer Kapil Dev. 83 is based on Team India’s journey to a historic World Cup win in 1983. Ranveer essays the role of Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen playing the role of his wife, Romi Dev. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, and Ammy Virk.