A Bengaluru police team searched actor Vivek Oberoi's residence in Mumbai on Thursday. The search was conducted in relation to the Sandalwood drugs probe in which the actor's brother-in-law, Aditya Alva, has been accused along with 11 others. As reported by NDTV, a special Crime Branch team moved to Mumbai on Thursday morning to search Vivek's house after receiving the information that Alva was in hiding there for a long time.

Alva, who's the brother of Vivek's wife Priyanka Alva, and the son of Karnataka's former Chief Minister Jeevaraj Alva, is believed to be absconding ever since the probe had begun in the drugs case. The report in the news channel quoted a police officer saying, "Aditya Alva is absconding. Vivek Oberoi is his relative and we got some information that Alva is there. So we wanted to check. So a court warrant was obtained and the Crime Branch team has gone to his house in Mumbai."

Alva is reportedly accused number 6 in the FIR and is absconding since September 4. Actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani are already under judicial custody in the same case. Earlier, Alva's various properties in Bengaluru were also raided by the CCB.