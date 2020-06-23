Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star Bhumika Chawla shared a heartfelt note for the late actor and said that the ‘secret has gone with him’. She has also urged people to stop speculating and blaming people for his death. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Slams Paparazzi For Posting Sushant Singh Rajput's Videos, Pictures Without Family's Concent

Sharing a picture from the film, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, she wrote, "Dear Sushant – wherever you are – you are in the hands of God …. It's been a week since you have gone … What took you away —- the secret has gone with you — buried deep in your heart and mind…. I wish to tell all the people who are affected by this to pray and devote your time to things like —-Taking care of yourself , of the people around you …" (sic)

She further wrote that there is a lot of mudslinging and pointing of fingers which is wrong. She wrote, “there are speculations of why it happened …. there is mudslinging – there is wrath – there is —“ who is to be blamed “ —— there is “ industry did it “ —- “ relationship did this” … so on and so forth …. dear people respect a soul gone … pray and look ahead ….. spend that time in caring for each other / caring for the needs of kids who need education : teach them in which ever way you can / pray for yourselves and others around you / exercise —- stay positive … lets not blame people —— lets respect each other … let the industry find a solution within itself and not do public discussions on public domains —- prayers for him.” (sic)

Take a look at the post here:



Sushant committed suicide on June 14 and his family organised a prayer meet for the late actor which was attended by Manoj Tiwari and Akshara Singh. The police is currently investigating the case and as per the reports the Chhichhore actor was suffering from clinical depression and been receiving treatment for the same.