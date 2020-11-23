Mumbai Police issued a fresh summon to actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel in the sedition case. After the police issued the summon, the sisters moved Bombay High Court, seeking to quash the FIR registered against them. Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against Kangana and her sister Rangoli for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities and other charges, on the order of the local court. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Gets Trolled For Flaunting Her Christian Dior Bag While Encouraging To Go Vocal For Local

Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee told the news agency that Kangana and Rangoli have filed a petition in the Bombay High Court for quashing the FIR and the magistrate's order. He also said that the petition has also sought the court to stay the summons issued against them to appear before the Mumbai Police for interrogation. They even demanded that no coercive steps be taken against them.

The sisters have been accused of spreading communal hatred, using offensive language and making derogatory comments against Bollywood and Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in their tweets and interviews. The complainant has also alleged that both Kangana and Rangoli have been speaking ill about the media too.

The Bombay High Court ordered an FIR to be registered against Kangana and Rangoli after Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate JY Ghule took cognizance of the Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, Munawwarali Sahil Sayyed, to register a complaint against the sibling.

Apart from this, lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar has filed a defamation case against her. In the complaint, Javed said that the actor made ‘baseless comments’ that damaged his reputation. He alleged that Kangana dragged his name while referring to a ‘privilege club’ in Bollywood that excluded Sushant Singh Rajput and her in the Hindi film industry. He has further asked for proceedings against Kangana on the basis of the video that has garnered views in lakhs on various online platforms.

