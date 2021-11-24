Mumbai: Amid the strong reports of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif getting married next month, their friend and colleague Ayushmann Khurrana seems to have confirmed their relationship. The actor, while promoting his latest film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, talked about Katrina and mentioned Vicky in his statement. He talked to YouTuber Siddharth Kanan and answered how he can never dance like Katrina but he finds a Punjabi connection with Vicky.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Finally Make The Big Wedding Announcement For Fans, Read on

The RJ asked Ayushmann about the female actors he would like to do ‘Ashiqiui’ with and threw Katrina’s name at him, the actor said, “Listen, I can’t dance like her. I don’t know man, Katrina Kaif, but ya, Vicky (Kaushal) is a Punjabi na so I’m sure there’s some Punjabi connect for sure (sic).” It’s interesting to see how Ayushmann was just asked about Katrina but that subtle mention of Vicky hinted at them being together. Also Read - Sooryavanshi Day 11 BO Collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif Starrer Crosses Rs 235 Crore Worldwide, Rohit Shetty Reacts

Vicky and Katrina are rumoured to be getting married at a lavish resort in Rajasthan. While it is being said that Katrina has taken a break from her professional commitment to focus on the wedding, Vicky is also not taking up any new project. Also Read - Rohit Shetty Breaks Silence on 'Good Muslim, Bad Muslim' Narrative in Sooryavanshi After Criticism

Earlier, actor Harshvarshan Kapoor also went on to confirm Katrina-Vicky’s relationship. The couple has reportedly been dating for over two years but has never confirmed their relationship. In an interview with Zoom earlier this year, Harshvardhan was quoted as saying, “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it.”

Watch this space for all the latest updates on Katrina and Vicky’s wedding!