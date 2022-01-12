Selfie Teaser Released: Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are all set to unite on the big screen for the first time. The two actors will be seen together in ‘Selfie’ which is directed by Raj Mehta. The film is an official remake of the Malayalam movie Driving License. On Wednesday, Akshay Kumar took to social media and shared the teaser of the movie.Also Read - Kriti Sanon To Lead 5 Mega Projects In 2022, Says 'Lot To Look Forward To'

In the teaser, Akshay and Emraan can be seen dancing together and enjoying to the fullest. Towards the end of the teaser, the two actors pose together with a broad smile and take a selfie. Akshay also confirmed the shooting of the movie will begin soon and wrote, “Presenting #Selfiee, a journey that will drive you towards loads of entertainment, laughter & emotions. Shooting begins soon!” Emraan Hashmi also shared the teaser on his official Instagram account. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Chills With Wife Twinkle Khanna on Net Bed Above Sea, Shares a Romantic Post on Her Birthday

Watch Selfie Teaser Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Also Read - Atrangi Re Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Earlier today, the two megastars also shared another picture in which they can be seen sitting on their bikes as they take a selfie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

The teaser of the movie has left fans super excited. Several social media users took to Twitter and appreciated the teaser. Fans mentioned that from the teaser, the movie looks entertaining and funny. One of the fans also expressed a desire to take a selfie with Akshay Kumar and wrote, “Our Khiladi is totally slaying in it Collision symbol❤. Is Handsome Kumar k saath mein bhi aik #selfie lena chahta hon.”

Lo agyaa #Selfiee ka 1st teaser. Our Khiladi is totally slaying in it 💥❤. Is Handsome Kumar @akshaykumar k saath mein bhi aik #selfie lena chahta hon 😥❤#AkshayKumar #EmraanHashmi pic.twitter.com/FQ0BoTL5Xc — Lahore Akkians 🇵🇰 (@LahoreAkkians) January 12, 2022

Are you excited for the movie?