R Madhavan and Dia Mirza starrer Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein did not do wonders at the Box Office but it achieved cult status among the romantic movie lovers who now hail the film as one of the best made in the genre. A report in Mid Day now reveals that the makers are thinking about the sequel to the 2001 film. Both Madhavan and Dia are expected to reprise their roles – Maddy and Reena in the sequel and are waiting to hear the final script which is in its final stage of development.

The daily quotes a source saying that it's going to be a relationship drama with Maddy and Reena struggling to revive their marriage. "The makers toyed with some concepts, on and off, over the years. Only now have they found a script that has appealed to everyone and seems a natural progression to the lives of Maddy and Reena," says the source.

It’s going to be a love story but this time, it will be more mature and explore the ways a couple lets misunderstandings and disillusionment get into their relationship.

Jackky Bhagnani is going to produce the sequel. However, neither he nor any member from the cast has said anything official about the same.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was Dia Mirza’s debut Hindi film. It also featured Saif Ali Khan in an important role. The film had Madhavan’s character Maddy pretending to be Reena’s prospective groom to impress her only to break her heart later. Reena realises that Maddy is someone else and has been lying to her all this while when Saif’s Rajiv comes into the picture as the real prospective groom. Reena almost gets married to Rajiv when the latter realises that she doesn’t love him but Maddy. The music of the film contributed a lot to its success over the years. All the songs turned into chartbusters and are still fresh in the memories of the audience.